Watch The Black Keys & Nathaniel Rateliff Cover Late Collaborator Richard Swift At Red Rocks

News July 14, 2022 2:10 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch The Black Keys & Nathaniel Rateliff Cover Late Collaborator Richard Swift At Red Rocks

News July 14, 2022 2:10 PM By James Rettig
0

The Black Keys and Nathaniel Rateliff paid tribute to their late collaborator Richard Swift during a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Wednesday night. For their encore, they covered Swift’s “Broken Finger Blues,” off The Hex, which was the final album he recorded before he passed away in 2018.

Swift was a touring bassist for the Black Keys and played in Dan Auerbach’s band the Arcs. He produced Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ self-titled debut album in 2015.

Watch video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

7 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

4 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

4 days ago 0

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest