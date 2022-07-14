Watch The Black Keys & Nathaniel Rateliff Cover Late Collaborator Richard Swift At Red Rocks
The Black Keys and Nathaniel Rateliff paid tribute to their late collaborator Richard Swift during a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Wednesday night. For their encore, they covered Swift’s “Broken Finger Blues,” off The Hex, which was the final album he recorded before he passed away in 2018.
Swift was a touring bassist for the Black Keys and played in Dan Auerbach’s band the Arcs. He produced Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ self-titled debut album in 2015.
Watch video below.