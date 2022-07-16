Beastie Boys Square Approved On NYC’s Lower East Side

Beastie Boys Square will finally become a reality on New York’s Lower East Side. The effort to honor the iconic rap trio with signage has been in the works since 2014, but on Thursday the New York City Council finally approved it, according to the New York Post. Now, the corner at Ludlow and Rivington will be called “Beastie Boys Square.”

This corner is of particular significance to the group, as it appears on their 1989 album cover for Paul’s Boutique. It reportedly took a long time to approve because some community board members felt the Boys didn’t meet certain guidelines. Speaking to the Post, an advocate for the measure, former Bad Boy Records rep LeRoy McCarthy, told the paper: “Took a long time, but hip-hop don’t stop.” He added: “It has been a long road to get Beastie Boys Square accomplished, but I am happy to see New York government formally embracing the indigenous arts and culture of hip hop, and the street sign is very appropriate because hip-hop is from the NYC streets.”