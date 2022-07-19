Watch Alex G Make His Tonight Show Debut

Alex G played The Tonight Show last night. That’s cool — and maybe overdue. Mr. Giannascoli has been part of the big-time indie-rock firmament for the better part of a decade, and his fellow former prolific Bandcamp DIY guy Will Toledo has played Jimmy Fallon’s show three times at least. On the other hand, although I realize that underground musicians have been bubbling up into network TV for time immemorial, it still blows my mind that the guy who made DSU is now getting radio airplay and performing on national television.

Although he appeared on Last Call With Carson Daly back in 2017, this Fallon gig was Giannascoli’s first major late-night TV showcase. He and his band performed “Runner,” their surprisingly straightforward and unshakably catchy new single from the upcoming God Save The Animals. I would have loved the spectacle of this crew playing the unrepentantly weird “Blessing,” but this was fun too. Watch Alex G and friends run through “Runner” below.

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 on Domino.