Kid Cudi exited the stage mid-set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday after getting hit by items thrown onstage by the audience. Cudi had been booked to replace Kanye West after West pulled out of the festival a week ago. West still showed up, though, making a brief appearance during Lil Durk’s performance.

Footage surfaced on social media of Kid Cudi getting hit in the face by a water bottle, after which he admonished the crowd, threatening to cut his set short. “I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing — if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving,” he told the audience. “Don’t fuck with me.” Someone then threw another water bottle at Cudi, prompting him to walk offstage as audience members chanted West’s name.

Despite canceling his Rolling Loud set, West made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s set. In a full face mask, West did a segment of his The Life Of Pablo track “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” which, in a pointed jab, contains vocals from Cudi.

Cudi and West were once friends and collaborators, but they’ve been at odds since last February when West got on social media to say that Cudi would not appear on Donda 2 due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian. Cudi responded: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother.”

See it all go down via some fan-shot footage below.

They hit Cudi's face with a bottle… pic.twitter.com/CyQh0s71EM — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2022

