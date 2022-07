Last month, Hudson Mohawke announced his first proper new album in seven years, Cry Sugar, with a megamix of the LP and “Bicstan,” a track which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, he’s back with two more tracks from Cry Sugar: “Stump” and “Dance Forever.” The former is atmospheric, filled with transcendent stabbing synths, and the latter is filthy and fun. Check out both below.

Cry Sugar is out 8/12 via Warp. Pre-order it here.