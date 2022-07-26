Krill Releasing Remastered Debut Album Alam No Hris On Vinyl For The First Time

News July 26, 2022 9:35 AM By James Rettig
0

Krill Releasing Remastered Debut Album Alam No Hris On Vinyl For The First Time

News July 26, 2022 9:35 AM By James Rettig
0

The beloved Boston band Krill is no more — they’re now known as Knot — but later this year they’re putting out their debut album Alam No Hris on vinyl for the first time. Alam No Hris was originally released in 2012 and was previously only available, physically at least, on CD and an extremely limited-edition cassette tape.

For this reissue, the album — which was recorded in a Somerville basement — has been completely remastered. That remaster will hit streaming services on August 15, and the Alam No Hris vinyl will be in stores on November 18. Some might say that the album contains Krill’s best song, “Solitaire,” and the remastered version of that track is being shared today.

“Whenever I think about Alam No Hris – the repetitive, incoherent joy on display in many of the songs – I think of it as ‘ecstatic,'” Krill leader Jonah Furman said in a statement. “The whole thing is like someone stammering to express themselves in a moment of overwhelming emotion. Ecstatic in the full sense, of standing outside of yourself.”

The Alam No Hris reissue can be pre-ordered here.

Related

The 10 Best Krill Songs
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

2 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

2 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest