Krill Releasing Remastered Debut Album Alam No Hris On Vinyl For The First Time

The beloved Boston band Krill is no more — they’re now known as Knot — but later this year they’re putting out their debut album Alam No Hris on vinyl for the first time. Alam No Hris was originally released in 2012 and was previously only available, physically at least, on CD and an extremely limited-edition cassette tape.

For this reissue, the album — which was recorded in a Somerville basement — has been completely remastered. That remaster will hit streaming services on August 15, and the Alam No Hris vinyl will be in stores on November 18. Some might say that the album contains Krill’s best song, “Solitaire,” and the remastered version of that track is being shared today.

“Whenever I think about Alam No Hris – the repetitive, incoherent joy on display in many of the songs – I think of it as ‘ecstatic,'” Krill leader Jonah Furman said in a statement. “The whole thing is like someone stammering to express themselves in a moment of overwhelming emotion. Ecstatic in the full sense, of standing outside of yourself.”

The Alam No Hris reissue can be pre-ordered here.