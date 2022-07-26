A few months back, Toro y Moi released a new album, the chilled-out Mahal, one of the best of 2022 so far. Chaz Bear performed one of the album’s highlights, “Millennium,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, wearing some sparkles around his eyes and accompanied by a band that laid on the groove and some copious piano squiggles. Check it out below, and check out our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with Toro y Moi.

Mahal is out now via Dead Oceans.