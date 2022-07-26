Watch Toro y Moi’s Smooth “Millennium” Performance On Fallon

News July 26, 2022 8:38 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Toro y Moi’s Smooth “Millennium” Performance On Fallon

News July 26, 2022 8:38 AM By James Rettig
0

A few months back, Toro y Moi released a new album, the chilled-out Mahal, one of the best of 2022 so far. Chaz Bear performed one of the album’s highlights, “Millennium,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, wearing some sparkles around his eyes and accompanied by a band that laid on the groove and some copious piano squiggles. Check it out below, and check out our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with Toro y Moi.

Mahal is out now via Dead Oceans.

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Toro y Moi
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

2 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

2 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest