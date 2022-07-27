Later this week, Maggie Rogers will return with her sophomore album Surrender. It’s been a few years since Rogers’ debut, and in that time, she’s moved to rural Maine, studied at Harvard Divinity School, and chopped off all her hair — classic examples of the things that you do when you’re a rising pop star and you’re not sure that’s what you want to be. But that sort of stock career-arc narrative doesn’t always apply. And if her performance on last night’s Tonight Show is any indication, Maggie Rogers is ready to play a stadium right now.

On Fallon, Maggie Rogers and her band played “Want Want,” one of several new singles that’s come out in the past few months. In the video, we see an extremely polished group of musicians that’s also excited to play music in front of people. I always thought of Rogers as a sleepy singer-songwriter type, but her stage energy is all rap-hands and jumping around, and she’s a lot of fun to watch. Sounded good, too. Watch the performance below.

Maggie Rogers also played something called “Catchphrase” with Jimmy Fallon, Black Thought and John Krasinski, but I don’t need to subject myself to any further Tonight Show hijinks, and I don’t need to subject you to them, either. You can find that video if you try hard enough. Surrender is out 7/29 on Capitol.