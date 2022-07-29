The Comet Is Coming — the London-based jazz-rock/rave trio comprising Danalogue (Dan Leavers), Shabaka (Shabaka Hutchings), and Betamax (Max Hallett) — are announcing their fourth studio album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, out September 23. This follows 2019’s The Afterlife. Along with the announcement is a mind-bending lead single and visualizer, “CODE.”

Recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studio, The Afterlife is produced by Danalogue and Betamax. “CODE,” meanwhile, smacks you in the face with a propulsive club beat, stabbing horns, and trance synths, among other otherworldly sound effects. Get lost below.

TOURDATES:

09/24 – Bentonville, AR @ Format Festival

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Showroom

10/01 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam is out 9/23 via Impulse! Records.