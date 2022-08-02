Slowthai Apologizes For Confusing Fans With Anti-Fascism T-Shirt

Over the weekend, the British rapper Slowthai performed at Osheaga Festival in Montreal, and during his set he wore a t-shirt with a swastika symbol and the word “DESTROY” over it. The next day, Slowthai and the festival issued apologies for any confusion that the shirt might have caused.

“I’m sorry to anyone who is offended by me wearing an anti-fascist / anti-regime t-shirt and the use of the symbol it represents,” Slowthai wrote. “I want you to know i stand firmly against antisemitism and fascism of any kind, something the t-shirt was meant to illustrate with the word ‘destroy’ above the symbol.”

“A performer appeared on stage Saturday wearing a controversial t-shirt displaying a swastika that caused confusion,” Osheaga’s official statement read. “The t-shirt denounces the regime. We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have misinterpreted this message and felt hurt.”

https://twitter.com/norlowsky/status/1553867863190036481