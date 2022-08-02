Slowthai Apologizes For Confusing Fans With Anti-Fascism T-Shirt

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

News August 2, 2022 11:34 AM By James Rettig
0

Slowthai Apologizes For Confusing Fans With Anti-Fascism T-Shirt

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

News August 2, 2022 11:34 AM By James Rettig
0

Over the weekend, the British rapper Slowthai performed at Osheaga Festival in Montreal, and during his set he wore a t-shirt with a swastika symbol and the word “DESTROY” over it. The next day, Slowthai and the festival issued apologies for any confusion that the shirt might have caused.

“I’m sorry to anyone who is offended by me wearing an anti-fascist / anti-regime t-shirt and the use of the symbol it represents,” Slowthai wrote. “I want you to know i stand firmly against antisemitism and fascism of any kind, something the t-shirt was meant to illustrate with the word ‘destroy’ above the symbol.”

“A performer appeared on stage Saturday wearing a controversial t-shirt displaying a swastika that caused confusion,” Osheaga’s official statement read. “The t-shirt denounces the regime. We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have misinterpreted this message and felt hurt.”

https://twitter.com/norlowsky/status/1553867863190036481

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

4 days ago 0

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

5 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds

2 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

5 days ago 0

The Rock And Kevin Hart Confirm Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be In DC League Of Super-Pets

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest