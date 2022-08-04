Kendrick Lamar Shares Statement From The Road: “Rap Has Truly Helped My Expansion Of Self”

Leon Neal/Getty Images

News August 4, 2022 9:41 AM By James Rettig
For the past few weeks, Kendrick Lamar has been out on tour in support of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. It’s been an eventful time — security guards have cried, new songs have been debuted, political statements have been made — and last night Kendrick took to his Instagram account to post literally dozens of photos from the tour. He also shared a statement on his Instagram story about how he’s feeling right now. Here’s the message in full:

ngl jesus jojo and mary. took a n***a twenty years to find mother i sober. rap has truly helped my expansion of self. beyond the perception of who I believed to be. on jojo. music is air to a young n***a at this point. mr morale. the catalyst of my self expression. ill never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection. the piano. my fans. the stories of reconciliation i hear from penitentiaries to small villages. Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. find your children type shit. sitting in the corner like an old book. im forever underground. infratrating [sic] the mainstream a la carte. these cities still beautiful to watch. on jojo. ily

– ok ok!

Kendrick is currently making his way up the East Coast on tour, and he has a whole lot more dates to go in both North America and Europe before the end of the year.

