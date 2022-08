Next week, Boris are releasing a new album called Heavy Rocks (2022), their third album to be graced with that name. The Japanese rock band has shared two tracks from it so far, “She Is Burning” and “Question 1,” and today they’re back with one last single, “My Name Is Blank,” which is filled with shoutalongs and some fiery riffage. It comes with a music video directed by YUTARO (ART LOVE MUSIC). Check it out below.

Heavy Rocks (2022) is out 8/12 via Relapse.