Over the past couple months, the Big Pink have revved up again with new singles “No Angels” and “Love Spins On Its Axis.” Today, the UK group is announcing its first album in a decade, The Love That’s Ours, which is out in October. “Somehow we got here! Our record is about to be released. Thank fuck for that!” the band’s leader Robbie Furze said in a statement. He continued:

Getting to this point has been one of the craziest journeys in my life. I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved. This record symbolises so much, it’s my flag on top of the summit. It shows that I finally understand what is truly important. This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here. It was frightening, but beautiful at the same time, full of fun, but hand-in-hand full of terror and sadness. The outcome is that I’m incredibly proud of this work that came out of all of it. I think these may be the best songs that I’ve ever written, they’re certainly the most honest. I would love to thank everyone who was involved in this record because without them we would have never got to this point and maybe I would have not been here at all. Thank you. Rx

Today, they’re sharing a new track called “Rage,” which was co-written by Ryn Weaver. Watch a video for it below.

Here’s what Furze had to say about “Rage”:

This was the first song I wrote with the incredible Ryn Weaver. I met Ryn out one night in L.A. We locked in on each other at some stupid party and I think we truly fell in love with each other. Not in a sexual way, but in a brother-sister way. We stayed up all night chatting about music and played one another our ideas. We just got each other, it was magical. Ryn is probably the most talented individual I have ever had the luck to have worked with. She effortlessly comes up with these beautiful melodies, they just spill out of her, and her lyric writing is out of this world. I would just sit there trying to keep up with this whirlwind of creativity. We would work long, long sessions, sometimes 12-18 hours, and she wouldn’t let us stop until the track was done. ‘Rage’ came from one of those sessions. We spoke at length about where we were in our lives and how confusing the world was, we were both struggling in love and life at the time and we thought let’s RAGE against these feelings, let’s take the power back. It’s really a “fuck you!” track. It’s one of my favourites on the record.

TRACKLIST:

01 “How Far”

02 “No Angels”

03 “Love Spins”

04 “Rage”

05 “Outside In”

06 “I’m Not Away To Say Away”

07 “Safe And Sound”

08 “Murder”

09 “Back To My Arms”

10 “Even If I Wanted To”

11 “Lucky One”

The Love That’s Ours is out 9/30 via Project Melody Music.