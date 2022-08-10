Here comes one of those fuck-yeah moments: The great New York hardcore band Regulate is coming back with a new album. Regulate have been around for the better part of a decade, and they’ve built up a huge rep for intense, physical, head-wrecking live shows. Today, Regulate have announced plans to follow their 2018 album In The Promise Of Another Tomorrow with a new self-titled album. They’ve also dropped a new single, and it’s a ripper.

Regulate’s new song “Why Can’t We?” is a blunt, open-hearted plea to really sincerely feel shit, to stop trying to mask it. Frontman Sebastian Paba delivers that message with piercing electric-shock clarity, and the band plays with tremendous energy and rigor. When the band launches into breakdown mode at the end of the track, they don’t get slower. Instead, they speed up, and they throw in a breakbeat. The song’s video, directed by Paba himself, shows a band ready to reach escape velocity. Below, check out the “Why Can’t We?” video, the Regulate tracklist, and the dates for Regulate’s forthcoming tour with Vein and Candy.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In The Moment”

02 “The Crime”

03 “Why Can’t We”

04 “Hair”

05 “Ugata”

06 “You & I”

07 “In This Life And The Next (H.H.C)”

08 “Work”

09 “New York Hates You”

10 “C.O.P”

TOUR DATES:

8/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

8/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground *

8/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

8/24 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

8/25 – Des Moins, IA @ xBK *

8/27 – Denver, CO @ HQ *

8/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive *

8/30 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

8/31 – Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta *

9/02 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

9/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *

9/04 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

9/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8 *

9/07 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *

9/09 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves *

9/10 – Austin, TX @ The Parish *

9/11 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

9/13 – Orlando, FL @ Henao Center *

9/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

9/15 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger *

9/16 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club *

9/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch *

* with Vein.fm, Candy, & Living Weapon

Regulate is out 9/30 on Flatspot Records.