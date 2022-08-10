Rival Schools Announce Reunion Shows

Rival Schools are back, baby! Walter Schreifels, the New York hardcore legend behind bands like Youth Of Today and Gorilla Biscuits, founded Rival Schools in 1999, after the dissolution of his great post-hardcore band Quicksand. The new band consisted entirely of hardcore vets, but they found a sound that was closer to fuzzed-up alt-rock. Rival Schools broke up in 2003, after releasing a couple of albums, and they got back together in 2008 to play more shows and to release one more album. Earlier this week, the band announced a 20th-anniversary reissue of their classic debut United By Fate. Today, we learn that Rival Schools will once again hit the road in 2023.

Rival Schools aren’t playing a full-on reunion tour. Instead, the band plans to play a select few shows in the US and Europe. At this point, every one of Scheifels’ classic bands has gotten back together, and if you’ve seen the guy at any point in his career, then you know that he and his friends put on a joyous live show. We can all cross our fingers that these live shows augur more Rival Schools music, especially after Quicksand a couple of great Quicksand reunion albums. In the meantime, check out Rival Schools’ dates below.

TOUR DATES:
5/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
5/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
7/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44
7/04 – Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9
7/05 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
7/07 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival
7/08 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

