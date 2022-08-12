Bella Poarch – “No Man’s Land” (Feat. Grimes)

New Music August 12, 2022 12:17 AM By Rachel Brodsky
TikTok favorite Bella Poarch has been on a roll recently, releasing instantly popular songs like “Build A Bitch” and “Dolls,” both of which appear on her Dolls EP, out now. In her “Dolls” video, Poarch pretend-fought Grimes, and the two even previewed a joint track via Instagram Live. Now, the studio version of “No Man’s Land” is here.

Over chiming toy piano, Poarch playfully sings about breaking hearts and embodying X-Men’s Wolverine. “Catch me like a grenade, feel me detonate/ Feel me, fire, burning up a heart,” Grimes intones over theremin. Listen to “No Man’s Land” below.

Poarch’s Dolls EP is out now on Warner.

