Beyoncé is coming off a big week. Her new album Renaissance debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, she notched her first solo Hot 100 #1 since 2008 with the ascendance of “Break My Soul,” and she appeared on Stereogum’s reader-voted Song Of The Summer list. Not bad, Bey!

She has a new collaboration out today. Ronald Isley, one of the Isley Brothers, has shared “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” which appears on the Isley Brothers’ 1975 album The Heat Is On. Isley first mentioned the collab in a Variety interview last year, and its release seems like good timing considering all of the Beyoncé activity these past few weeks.

Check it out below.