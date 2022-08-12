Watch A Trailer For Tegan And Sara’s High School TV Show

News August 12, 2022 11:19 AM By James Rettig
Tegan And Sara’s memoir High School has been turned into a television series. The show will debut on October 14 via Amazon’s Freevee service, and before that it will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. Today, High School has just gotten its first teaser trailer. It shows off newcomers and twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as its stars. Cobie Smulders is playing their mother, and Kyle Bornheimer is playing their father. High School was produced with Clea DuVall. Check it out below.

Tegan And Sara have a new album, Crybaby, due out in October as well.

