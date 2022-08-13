Stage Collapse At Medusa Festival In Spain Kills 1 Person, Injures 17

Medusa Festival Instagram

News August 13, 2022 1:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Stage Collapse At Medusa Festival In Spain Kills 1 Person, Injures 17

Medusa Festival Instagram

News August 13, 2022 1:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

A stage collapsed at the Medusa Festival near Valencia, Spain, has killed one person and injured 17. According to CNN, the person killed was a 22-year-old man. Festival officials blamed the collapse on “a strong gust of wind,” with reports saying that high winds exceeded 51 mph. About 50,000 people were at the festival site when the stage collapsed. Guests were then quickly evacuated.

“A terrible accident that shocks all of us. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who died early this morning at the Medusa Festival in Cullera,” tweeted Ximo Puig, president of the Valencia regional government.

The EDM festival was suspended early Saturday morning “due to inclement weather” and later canceled, with officials saying that the “adverse and unexpected weather conditions that are expected to continue throughout the day oblige us morally and out of responsibility to put an end to our 2022 edition.”

Organizers added on social media: “It is a day of mourning. And respect for those affected. Our thoughts constantly are for each and every one of those affected, directly or indirectly, by the unfortunate, unexpected and unavoidable accident.”

Medusa Festival’s 2022 lineup featured Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, and more. As Pitchfork notes, DJ Miguel Serna was performing onstage at the time. He later posted an Instagram Story: “It was a very tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before. The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected. It was a few moments of horror. I am still in shock.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lady Gaga Hit In The Head By Dr. Simi Doll Thrown By Audience Member

3 days ago 0

’90s Alt-Rock Festival Flannel Nation Cancelled After Everclear, Candlebox, & Filter Drop Out

4 days ago 0

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault, Splitting From Husband Patrick Carney

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Santana’s “Maria Maria” (Feat. The Product G&B)

4 days ago 0

Watch Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Ween, & Primus Play “America, Fuck Yeah!” At South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest