Matthew E. White Shares Surprise EP Feat. Lonnie Holley & Accompanying Hampton Boyer Short Film

Richmond OG and Spacebomb Records founder Matthew E. White has surprise-released a new EP featuring fellow Virginian Lonnie Holley called Only In America. It provides the soundtrack to Hampton Boyer’s short film of the same name which chronicles US-based police brutality, white supremacy, and systemic racism. White and Holley previously worked together on last year’s joint effort Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection.

Broken up into five movements, Only In America’s music is written and produced by White, while its lyrics and vocals are by Holley. Additional vocals are by Atlanta-based gospel choir arranger Joseph “JoJo” Clarke.

“Only In America represents a form of protest to the issue of oppression and injustice within our society in America and beyond. Inspired by the need for a change, and to spark conversations that continue to shift into a brighter light,” Boyer said in a statement. “I wanted the visual to be as in depth as the music, and provide room for captivation and reflection.”

White adds: “Only In America is a way to kneel and acknowledge that The American Dream is at best mythology, and at worst violent propaganda. White privilege, systematic racism and police brutality are embedded in the American psyche, they are America’s muscle memory, an American reflex.”

Listen to the EP below.

Only In America is out now via Domino.