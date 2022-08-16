A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In 2021 Shooting Case

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for an alleged shooting in Hollywood, where he’s been accused of shooting longtime associate A$AP Relli. According to TMZ, Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Rocky is also being sued for assault and battery by Relli (real name Terell Ephron), who is a former member of the A$AP Mob and came forward last week to identify himself as the shooting victim.

Back in April, A$AP Rocky was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to a previously unreported shooting that had happened in November 2021. Prosecutors say that Rocky pointed a gun at a man (since identified as Relli) during a heated conversation in Hollywood last fall. Later, Rocky allegedly fired two shots in Relli’s direction. Relli has said that he was hit with bullet fragments and suffered injuries as a result of the shooting.