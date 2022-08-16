A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In 2021 Shooting Case

John Lamparski/Getty Images

News August 15, 2022 8:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In 2021 Shooting Case

John Lamparski/Getty Images

News August 15, 2022 8:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for an alleged shooting in Hollywood, where he’s been accused of shooting longtime associate A$AP Relli. According to TMZ, Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Rocky is also being sued for assault and battery by Relli (real name Terell Ephron), who is a former member of the A$AP Mob and came forward last week to identify himself as the shooting victim.

Back in April, A$AP Rocky was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to a previously unreported shooting that had happened in November 2021. Prosecutors say that Rocky pointed a gun at a man (since identified as Relli) during a heated conversation in Hollywood last fall. Later, Rocky allegedly fired two shots in Relli’s direction. Relli has said that he was hit with bullet fragments and suffered injuries as a result of the shooting.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grim Reaper Singer Steve Grimmett Dead At 62

42 mins ago 0

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In 2021 Shooting Case

1 hour ago 0

Nipsey Hussle Receives Posthumous Hollywood Star, Honorary Day, Train Station

3 hours ago 0

Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits

4 hours ago 0

Sound And Fury 2022 Was A Moment For Hardcore

7 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest