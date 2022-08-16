Olivia Rodrigo Will Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette are from different places and different times, but they’ve got a lot in common. Both singer-songwriters are former child stars, and both of them got galactically famous by making intense, emotional breakout songs there are almost certainly about sitcom doofs. Back in May, Alanis Morissette was a surprise guest at an Olivia Rodrigo show in Los Angeles. Together, they performed “You Oughta Know,” a song that came out eight years before Rodrigo was born. Next month, they’ll share a stage again. This time, though, Rodrigo will be inducting Alanis into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

In a press release, Olivia Rodrigo had some nice things to say about Alanis: “I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on. I heard ‘Perfect.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, you can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.” If I’ve got my timeline right, this would’ve been six years ago, when Jagged Little Pill was 21 years old.

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t Canadian; she’s California born and raised. But when Alanis Morissette joins the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame, a few other Canadians will honor Alanis by covering her music. Alessia Cara, Olivia Rodrigo’s fellow Best New Artist Grammy-winner, will take part in the Alanis tribute alongside JP Saxe and Ruby Waters.

The Hall Of Fame gala goes down 9/24 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Alongside Alanis Morissette, the Hall Of Fame is also inducting Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster, and Daniel Lavoie. Other performers include Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder, Deborah Cox, and Chicago’s Neil Donell.