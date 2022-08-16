Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Sweet Moment With A Young Fan Named Kendrick Attending His First Concert

News August 16, 2022 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers tour rolled through Detroit on Sunday. At Little Caesars Arena, a young boy named Kendrick was in the front row holding a sign that read, “My name is Kendrick. This is my 1st concert. Can we take a pic,” as seen on his dad’s Instagram Story highlights. (According to a recent post from his dad, the kid is nine years old.) Rather than a pic, the elder Kendrick gave the younger Kendrick a speech during the show, telling him he can be whatever he wants to be in this life. Afterward, he wrote the kid a note as well, which read:

Young Kendrick
Thank you for coming. I’m glad we got to exchange energy. You are special. Continue to manifest the great energy you possess!
See you next time!!!
Luv!!!

Below, check out documentation of it all via young Kendrick’s father.

The young Kendrick’s father commented on an Instagram post explaining that he named his son after the rapper. “I was at a Kendrick Lamar concert the moment my son was born,” he wrote. “My wife had to have an emergency C section. The universe brought everything back full circle.”

Drake was at Kendrick’s show in Toronto the prior night, but he didn’t get a speech.

