SZA To Make Feature Film Debut In Eddie Huang’s Tuna Melt

SZA will make her feature film debut in Tuna Melt, an upcoming project from restaurateur-turned-director Eddie Huang. As Deadline reports, SZA will play Huang’s love interest. Huang will star in the film as “a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job.” Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Huang’s directorial debut Boogie, which was released in theaters last year, featured Pop Smoke in a posthumous role. Back when Huang’s autobiography Fresh Off The Boat was adapted into a TV show, Danny Brown did the theme song.

A couple months ago, SZA released a 5th anniversary edition of her debut album CTRL that included some new tracks.

