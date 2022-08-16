THICK – “Happiness”

THICK – “Happiness”

Jessica Gurewitz

New Music August 16, 2022 12:38 PM By James Rettig
0

Later this week, THICK are releasing their sophomore album, Happy Now. We’ve heard “Loser” and “Tell Myself” off it so far, and today they’re back with one last single, the gleaming and spiky “Happiness.” “This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us,” the band said in a statement. “Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'” Watch a video for it below.

Happy Now is out 8/19 via Epitaph Records.

