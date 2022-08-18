The Brazen Youth – “TL2DU4” (Feat. girlpuppy)

The Brazen Youth – “TL2DU4” (Feat. girlpuppy)

Next month, Connecticut indie rock trio the Brazen Youth will release their new album Eagle, Idaho. The album title has a backstory: The Brazen Youth were touring, taking a day-off stop in a Boise suburb, when they got the call that band member Charles Dahlke’s father had died. They still finished the tour.

“TL2DU4,” the new single from the self-produced Eagle, Idaho, is a lush and twinkly indie rocker that the band recorded with Becca Harvey, the Atlanta musician who calls herself girlpuppy. With the song’s video, directors Jenny Thach and Josh Carone have aimed to capture the suspended-animation camaraderie of van-tour life. Check it out below.

Eagle, Idaho is out 9/16.

