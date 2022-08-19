Zedd, Maren Morris, & Beauz – “Make You Say”

New Music August 19, 2022 12:10 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Back in 2018, after through cycling through close to a dozen prospective singers, the pop-EDM producer Zedd teamed up with pop-country star Maren Morris on “The Middle,” one of the more charming and effervescent MOR pop songs in recent memory. Four years later, they’re attempting to summon that same magic again.

“Make You Say” aligns Zedd and Morris again, this time with DJ-producer duo Beauz instead of DJ-producer duo Grey. It ventures a lot farther into the clubby electronic realm than “The Middle” did; I’d venture to say this is the poppiest song Maren Morris has released to date. “You’re gonna miss the way I used to make you say ‘Oh my god,'” she sings on the hook. Listen below.

