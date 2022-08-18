Nappy Roots Member Shot During Kidnapping Outside Atlanta Brewery

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

News August 18, 2022 12:07 PM By James Rettig
0

Fish Scales, a member of the Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots, was shot during a kidnapping and robbery that took place at Atlantucky Brewing in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday night. The rapper co-owns the brewery with fellow Nappy Roots member Skinny Deville — it opened earlier this year.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, police say that two suspects robbed a customer around 11PM in the parking lot of the brewery before heading inside and forcing Fish Scales, real name Melvin Adams, into his car at gunpoint. It’s unclear when Adams was shot during the incident, but he escaped on foot and his car was found in nearby Hapeville. He is currently recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering,” Skinny Deville said in a statement to the Journal-Constitution. “That is what is most important.”

The suspects have not been identified.

