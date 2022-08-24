Phoenix’s Zona Music Festival Will Launch With Beach House, Bleachers, A Waxahatchee x Kevin Morby Collab, & More
Zona Music Festival is a new fest coming to Phoenix the first weekend of December. It’s taking place at Hance Park downtown on Dec. 3 & 4, and its headliners include Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Tegan And Sara, and Japanese Breakfast. Also on the bill: Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange, Jeff Rosenstock, Lucius, Turnover, Pom Pom Squad, Sasami, Sales, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, a collaborative performance by Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby, and more. Tickets go on sale at the Zona website this Friday, Aug. 26.