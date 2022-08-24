Phoenix’s Zona Music Festival Will Launch With Beach House, Bleachers, A Waxahatchee x Kevin Morby Collab, & More

News August 24, 2022 1:30 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Phoenix’s Zona Music Festival Will Launch With Beach House, Bleachers, A Waxahatchee x Kevin Morby Collab, & More

News August 24, 2022 1:30 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Zona Music Festival is a new fest coming to Phoenix the first weekend of December. It’s taking place at Hance Park downtown on Dec. 3 & 4, and its headliners include Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Tegan And Sara, and Japanese Breakfast. Also on the bill: Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange, Jeff Rosenstock, Lucius, Turnover, Pom Pom Squad, Sasami, Sales, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, a collaborative performance by Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby, and more. Tickets go on sale at the Zona website this Friday, Aug. 26.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

11 hours ago 0

Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me”

2 days ago 0

Sleep Press Cannabis Leaves Into Dopesmoker Vinyl Reissue

2 days ago 0

Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest