Snarls – “After You (Samantha’s Song)”

The Columbus-based Band To Watch Snarls released their debut album, Burst, in 2020, and they followed it up last year with an EP, What About Flowers?, one of the best of 2021. Today, they’re back with a one-off single called “After You (Samantha’s Song),” a gorgeously lush track filled with soft harmonies that just builds and builds.

“‘After You’ is my love song to my long distance bestie, Samantha. She lives in Denver now, but we met in highschool when I invited her to come to one of my shows,” the band’s Chlo White said in a statement. “We quickly became really close friends and I found myself out in Yellow Springs, OH at least once a month for a while. ” White continued:

That was about an hour away from where I lived in Columbus at the time, and my dad would drive me halfway and meet up with her at a TA station so we could hangout for a weekend. Too cute. I think friendships like ours are rare. We can go months without talking and pick up right where we left off. She moved a while ago now, but I still feel so close to her. I don’t think I’ll ever know another love like Samantha’s! 🙂

“After You (Samantha’s Song)” is out now via Take This To Heart Records. Snarls are on tour with Movements, Angel Du$t, and Anxious starting next month.