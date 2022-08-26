Right now, there’s a whole lot of fascination surrounding the new movie White Noise, director Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel. For one thing, there’s the question of how you would turn White Noise into a movie in the first place. For another, there’s the budget. Baumback made White Noise for Netflix, and according to various different reports, the movie could’ve cost anywhere from $80 million to $120 million. That’s a wild gamble on an esoteric experiment from a great arthouse director. Maybe it’ll be great! Could also be terrible! But now we know something else about White Noise: It’ll have a new LCD Soundsystem song.

LCD Soundsystem released their reunion album American Dream in 2017, and they haven’t come out with any new music since then. James Murphy’s band has still been busy lately. Last year, they played a Brooklyn Steel residency, though they had to cancel some of those shows amidst the omicron spike. This year, they were musical guests on Saturday Night Live, and they also played some weird NFT conference. Now, Variety reports that LCD Soundsystem’s first song in five years will appear on the White Noise soundtrack. It’s called “New Body Rhumba.” Good title!

LCD leader James Murphy and Noah Baumbach go back a long way. Murphy scored Baumbach’s movies Greenberg and While We’re Young. White Noise stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle. There’s a lot of speculation on how it might do at the Oscars, and that means we now have to consider the possibility of an LCD Soundsystem Oscar nomination. That would be cool!

Yesterday, the White Noise teaser came out. Check it out below.

White Noise doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’ll open the Venice and New York Film Festivals.