Earlier this year, we learned the wonderful and unexpected news that Daniel Radcliffe, a man who has already played at least one iconic cinematic role, will soon play another. Radcliffe is the lead of the forthcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The new movie, which is coming to the Roku Channel this fall, already had a teaser trailer. Today, it gets the full trailer — nearly three minutes of what will presumably be the movie’s best jokes.

Judging by this new trailer, Weird will hit the usual music-biopic beats hard. The trailer gives off intense Walk Hard vibes, with the caveat that it’s a movie about an actual musician with an actual legendary career. In the trailer, we get good long glimpses of Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento. We also get to see the moment of inspiration when Yankovic first wrote “My Bologna.” Watch it all happen below.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming exclusively to the Roku Channel 11/4. Oscar voters, take note.