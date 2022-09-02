We’re Giving Away New Classic Rock Vinyl Box Sets

Stereogum is giving away new box sets from the Kinks, Joe Strummer, Motörhead, Dio, Duran Duran, and Keith Richards. Links will be shared in our weekly newsletter and social media on Fridays throughout the fall, and each sweeps will be open for one week.

September 2: The Kinks’ Muswell Hillbillies / Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star deluxe box set

September 9: Joe Strummer’s Joe Strummer 002 box set

September 16: Motörhead’s Iron Fist (40th Anniversary Edition) deluxe LP

September 23: Dio’s Dio At Donington ’83 & Dio At Donington ’87 lenticular LP

October 7: Duran Duran’s Medazzaland (25th Anniversary Edition) 2LP

November (date TBD): Keith Richards’ Talk Is Cheap, Main Offender, & Hollywood Palladium combo box set

To be eligible for each giveaway, the email you enter with must be subscribed to our newsletter, the Stereogum Digest, at the time we select a winner. Winner must be located in the United States and will be chosen randomly. One entry per email. We’ll contact you at that email if you win.

This week’s giveaway is for the deluxe 50th anniversary box set of the Kinks’ Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star. The set includes 6xLPs, with remastered editions of both albums and 11 new Ray Davies track remixes, plus 4xCDs, a Blu-Ray featuring a previously unseen 1971 home movie, a 52-page hardback book, a “London Routes” map, six glossy Kinks memorabilia photos, a badge, and more. Enter to win here. Submissions close on September 9th at 12:00PM ET.