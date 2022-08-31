M.I.A. Says New Album Out Next Month, Features Doja Cat And Nicki Minaj

M.I.A. announced her new album MATA, her first for Island Records, with the release of “The One” in May. She’s since released “Popular” and teased “Stand Up” on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Now here we are on the last day of August, more than three months since the initial announcement, and MATA still doesn’t have an official release date. According to M.I.A., it’s coming out next month one way or another, with some high-profile guest spots.

On her Instagram story, M.I.A. has posted a message indicating that MATA is “coming soon.” She says the album was delayed while she waited for guest verses from Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, two of the most surefire hit-makers on the pop-rap borderline, implying that they’re both on the album and that there are other planned guests who may or may not have come through. She also says if MATA doesn’t drop officially in September, she’ll leak it herself. Here it is in Maya’s own words:

COMING SOON

I PROMISE

I HAD TO WAIT 2 YEARS FOR A DOJA CAT VERSE ….

THEN A NICKI ONE…

THEN A ….

NEVER MIND

IF MATA ISNT OUT SEPT I WILL LEAK IT MYSELF.

Is a Nicki or Doja feature enough to get M.I.A. back in the Hot 100 top 10 in the year 2022? We shall see.