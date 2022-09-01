RL – “Be True”

Rachel Levy, the Los Angeles songwriter that used to put out music under the unfortunate jokey name R. L. Kelly, hasn’t released much music since she started sharing songs online in 2013, but everything that’s out there has been great. Most of it was compiled in one place with 2019’s The Back Catalogue Vol. 421. And today, Levy has announced plans to add a few more tracks to her repertoire with a new EP called Be True, which will be out at the end of September under the name RL. Its title track and lead single is satisfyingly crisp, with a chorus about staying true to yourself. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Mirror”
02 “Feels Real”
03 “Be True”
04 “Reality”

The Be True EP is out 9/27 via Lauren Records.

