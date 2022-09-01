CJ Camerieri already has an extensive resume: he’s a horn player, founder of the contemporary classical group yMusic, and has played with Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Sufjan Stevens, and the National. Camerieri also has a collaborative project called CARM, and today he’s announcing its second album, CARM II, out Oct. 21 via 37d07d (the label belonging to Aaron and Bryce Dessner and Justin Vernon).

Produced by Ryan Olson, CARM II follows last year’s CARM and features the lead single “More And More,” which is co-written by Edie Brickell, who also features on vocals. (The song also features Nadia Sirota on viola and bassist Jim Anton.)

Not only is “More And More” out today, but there’s a new video directed by Graham Tolbert and featuring Camerieri, Brickell, and bandmate Trever Hagen. “CJ’s trumpet melodies and phrases inspired ‘More And More,'” Brickell says. “I just listened to him and followed his lead, trusted what came to mind, and sang it. It all flowed from his music.”

A second single, “Essex Girl,” featuring guitar and banjo from Kristian Matsson (The Tallest Man On Earth), S. Carey on drums, bassist Cole Davis, violinist Tim Fain, and cellist Gabe Cabezas, is out today as well. Listen to both songs below, and look out for Camerieri opening for Bon Iver this fall.

TOUR DATES:

10/14-15 – South Tyrol, Italy @ Kaltern Pop Festival

10/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^

10/19 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena ^

10/20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro ^

10/24 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena ^

10/25 & 26 – London, England @ The SSE Arena, Wembly ^

10/27 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia Studio

10/28 – Muenster, Germany @ Pianeo

10/29 – Efurt, Germany @ Franz Mehlhose

10/31 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena^

11/02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ^

11/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis ^

11/05 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum ^

11/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

11/09 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center ^

11/11 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena ^

04/06 – Hamburg, GER @ Nachtasyl

04/08 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

04/09 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

04/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

04/11 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

04/12 – Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club

04/13 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

04/14 – London, UK @ TBA

04/15 – Heerlen, NL @ Parkstad Limburg Theatre

^ with Bon Iver

CARM II is out 10/21 via 37d07d.