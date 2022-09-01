CARM – “More And More” (Feat. Edie Brickell) & “Essex Girl”
CJ Camerieri already has an extensive resume: he’s a horn player, founder of the contemporary classical group yMusic, and has played with Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Sufjan Stevens, and the National. Camerieri also has a collaborative project called CARM, and today he’s announcing its second album, CARM II, out Oct. 21 via 37d07d (the label belonging to Aaron and Bryce Dessner and Justin Vernon).
Produced by Ryan Olson, CARM II follows last year’s CARM and features the lead single “More And More,” which is co-written by Edie Brickell, who also features on vocals. (The song also features Nadia Sirota on viola and bassist Jim Anton.)
Not only is “More And More” out today, but there’s a new video directed by Graham Tolbert and featuring Camerieri, Brickell, and bandmate Trever Hagen. “CJ’s trumpet melodies and phrases inspired ‘More And More,'” Brickell says. “I just listened to him and followed his lead, trusted what came to mind, and sang it. It all flowed from his music.”
A second single, “Essex Girl,” featuring guitar and banjo from Kristian Matsson (The Tallest Man On Earth), S. Carey on drums, bassist Cole Davis, violinist Tim Fain, and cellist Gabe Cabezas, is out today as well. Listen to both songs below, and look out for Camerieri opening for Bon Iver this fall.
TOUR DATES:
10/14-15 – South Tyrol, Italy @ Kaltern Pop Festival
10/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^
10/19 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena ^
10/20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro ^
10/24 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena ^
10/25 & 26 – London, England @ The SSE Arena, Wembly ^
10/27 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia Studio
10/28 – Muenster, Germany @ Pianeo
10/29 – Efurt, Germany @ Franz Mehlhose
10/31 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena^
11/02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ^
11/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis ^
11/05 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum ^
11/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi ^
11/09 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center ^
11/11 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena ^
04/06 – Hamburg, GER @ Nachtasyl
04/08 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
04/09 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
04/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2
04/11 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
04/12 – Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club
04/13 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
04/14 – London, UK @ TBA
04/15 – Heerlen, NL @ Parkstad Limburg Theatre
^ with Bon Iver
CARM II is out 10/21 via 37d07d.