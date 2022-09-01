Earlier this year, Tuareg desert blues performers Tinariwen reissued their 2001 debut The Radio Tisdas Sessions and its 2004 follow-up Amassakoul. Now, Tinariwen are announcing another reissue — this one is for 1992’s Kel Tinariwen, which at the time was only released in Mali on cassette. That one will be out Nov. 4 via Wedge. The same day, Tinariwen will reissue two more projects: Aman Iman: Water Is Life (2007) and Imidiwan: Companion (2009).

Today, the band is sharing the Kel Tinariwen lead single and album closer, “Arghane Manine.” Opening up about the important role cassette tapes played for the band, leader Keltoum Sennhauser says:

I think the cassette played a crucial role as a tool of communication, a tool that was very dear to us. It served to raise awareness and awaken the consciences of those who felt that everything was already lost, or that we didnʼt have the wherewithal to win our struggle. It allowed the Touareg world to develop its own conscience and move forward. In our milieu, the only thing that can make us question ourselves is music. Because we listen to a lot of music, we love music, we love poetry. We donʼt read. Weʼre not a people who read. So, the only reading we have, about ourselves and about the outside world, is music.

Listen to “Arghane Manine” below.

Kel Tinariwen TRACKLIST:

01 “À L’Histoire”

02 “Khedou Khedou”

03 “Adounia Tarha”

04 “Matadjem Yinmexan”

05 “Awa Idjan War Infa Iman”

06 “Sendad Eghlalan”

07 “Sendad Eghlalan”

08 “Arghane Manine”

Aman Iman: Water Is Life TRACKLIST:

01 “Cler Achel”

02 “Mano Dayak”

03 “Matadjem Yinmixan”

04 “Ahimana”

05 “Soixante Trois”

06 “Toumast”

07 “Imidiwan WinakaliN”

08 “Awa Didjen”

09 “Ikyadarh Dim”

10 “Tamatant Tilay”

11 “Assouf”

12 “Izarharh Tenere”

Imidiwan: Companions TRACKLIST:

01 “Imidiwan Afrik Tendam”

02 “Lulla”

03 “Tenhert”

04 “Enseqi Ehad Didagh”

05 “Tahult In”

06 “Tamodjerazt Assis”

07 “Intitlayaghen”

08 “Imazighen N Adagh”

09 “Tenalle Chegret”

10 “Kel Tamashek”

11 “Assuf Ag Assuf”

12 “Chabiba”

13 “Ere Tasfata Adounia”

TOUR DATES:

09/02 – Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

09/04 – Paisley, UK @ The Spree Festival

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center

09/12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum Theater

09/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – Indoor

09/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

09/25 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

09/29 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

09/30 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/04 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

10/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair Music Hall

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Kel Tinariwen, Aman Iman: Water Is Life, and Imidiwan: Companions are out 11/4 via Wedge.