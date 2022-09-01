Tinariwen – “Arghane Manine”
Earlier this year, Tuareg desert blues performers Tinariwen reissued their 2001 debut The Radio Tisdas Sessions and its 2004 follow-up Amassakoul. Now, Tinariwen are announcing another reissue — this one is for 1992’s Kel Tinariwen, which at the time was only released in Mali on cassette. That one will be out Nov. 4 via Wedge. The same day, Tinariwen will reissue two more projects: Aman Iman: Water Is Life (2007) and Imidiwan: Companion (2009).
Today, the band is sharing the Kel Tinariwen lead single and album closer, “Arghane Manine.” Opening up about the important role cassette tapes played for the band, leader Keltoum Sennhauser says:
I think the cassette played a crucial role as a tool of communication, a tool that was very dear to us. It served to raise awareness and awaken the consciences of those who felt that everything was already lost, or that we didnʼt have the wherewithal to win our struggle. It allowed the Touareg world to develop its own conscience and move forward. In our milieu, the only thing that can make us question ourselves is music. Because we listen to a lot of music, we love music, we love poetry. We donʼt read. Weʼre not a people who read. So, the only reading we have, about ourselves and about the outside world, is music.
Listen to “Arghane Manine” below.
Kel Tinariwen TRACKLIST:
01 “À L’Histoire”
02 “Khedou Khedou”
03 “Adounia Tarha”
04 “Matadjem Yinmexan”
05 “Awa Idjan War Infa Iman”
07 “Sendad Eghlalan”
08 “Arghane Manine”
Aman Iman: Water Is Life TRACKLIST:
01 “Cler Achel”
02 “Mano Dayak”
03 “Matadjem Yinmixan”
04 “Ahimana”
05 “Soixante Trois”
06 “Toumast”
07 “Imidiwan WinakaliN”
08 “Awa Didjen”
09 “Ikyadarh Dim”
10 “Tamatant Tilay”
11 “Assouf”
12 “Izarharh Tenere”
Imidiwan: Companions TRACKLIST:
01 “Imidiwan Afrik Tendam”
02 “Lulla”
03 “Tenhert”
04 “Enseqi Ehad Didagh”
05 “Tahult In”
06 “Tamodjerazt Assis”
07 “Intitlayaghen”
08 “Imazighen N Adagh”
09 “Tenalle Chegret”
10 “Kel Tamashek”
11 “Assuf Ag Assuf”
12 “Chabiba”
13 “Ere Tasfata Adounia”
TOUR DATES:
09/02 – Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
09/04 – Paisley, UK @ The Spree Festival
09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center
09/12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre
09/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum Theater
09/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – Indoor
09/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
09/25 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
09/29 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
09/30 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/04 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
10/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair Music Hall
10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Kel Tinariwen, Aman Iman: Water Is Life, and Imidiwan: Companions are out 11/4 via Wedge.