This one’s a little bit confusing: The first track on S. Raekwon’s imminent I Like It When You Smile EP is called “Talk,” and the last one is called “Tall.” He shared “Talk” as the lead single, and today, one day before the project’s release, he’s got a video for “Tall.” You may think you’ve already clicked on an S. Raekwon song called “Tall,” but no. It was probably “Talk.” The words look the same, you see? Only one letter is different.

The songs are pretty similar too! Like “Talk” before it, “Tall” is a pretty little song with a strong backbeat that reminds me of early ’90s hip-hop. “I wanna make you feel good,” Steven Raekwon Reynolds begins, and the music’s warm, friendly pop-rock vibe will probably do the trick. Listen below.

I Like It When You Smile is out 9/2 on Father/Daughter.