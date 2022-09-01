S. Raekwon – “Tall”

POND Creative

New Music September 1, 2022 11:16 AM By Chris DeVille
0

S. Raekwon – “Tall”

POND Creative

New Music September 1, 2022 11:16 AM By Chris DeVille
0

This one’s a little bit confusing: The first track on S. Raekwon’s imminent I Like It When You Smile EP is called “Talk,” and the last one is called “Tall.” He shared “Talk” as the lead single, and today, one day before the project’s release, he’s got a video for “Tall.” You may think you’ve already clicked on an S. Raekwon song called “Tall,” but no. It was probably “Talk.” The words look the same, you see? Only one letter is different.

The songs are pretty similar too! Like “Talk” before it, “Tall” is a pretty little song with a strong backbeat that reminds me of early ’90s hip-hop. “I wanna make you feel good,” Steven Raekwon Reynolds begins, and the music’s warm, friendly pop-rock vibe will probably do the trick. Listen below.

I Like It When You Smile is out 9/2 on Father/Daughter.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

3 days ago 0

Canadian Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire Music As Band Kicks Off Tour

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”

2 days ago 0

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest