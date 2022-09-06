Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

Well here’s a strange, humorous, slightly excruciating way to see your song go viral. Hudson Mohawke released “Cbat” way back in 2011, but right now it’s blowing up far beyond its initial reach because [checks notes] people are making fun of a guy’s sex playlist.

It started five days ago when a 25-year-old redditor by the name of TylerLife lamented to the Today I Fucked Up subreddit that his 20-year-old girlfriend of two years thinks the music he plays during sex was weird. In particular, she highlighted “Cbat,” Tyler’s absolute favorite intercourse soundtrack, as unsexy and bizarre. Here’s the whole damn post because why did you click on this story if not to be entertained:

A little back story; when I first started having sex I researched into ways to be better as I was a little stiff and pretty much had no idea what I was doing. I read online that you can play music and match the rhythm in order to put on a better performance. I searched love making songs and started slowly creating a playlist in which I was comfortable matching the rhythm. There are a few songs to my playlist. However there is one song in particular, which actually happens to be my favourite, that my girlfriend hates and says turns her off in a major way. I don’t understand why it has taken her two years to tell me she hates that song, it’s a good love making song with good rhythm. I feel the way I fucked up is I could have possibly asked her previously if she likes the playlist or any songs she’d like to add/change. But to leave it for two years thinking our sex life is great but in her eyes has just been ruined by my music has left the whole situation feeling awkward and I’m a bit annoyed. I pretty much played this tune every single time so the amount of times she must have not been enjoying it, when I thought the complete opposite is annoying but also embarrassing in ways. Not to mention my previous partners, however they never complained about the song so maybe it’s just her? It’s fucked up the relationship tbh because sex feels awkward now. The other day we were having sex with no music but I was still thrusting to the tune playing in my head. She recognised this and asked me to stop. I thought this song was perfect and I always thrust along with the tune and feel it gives me the perfect rhythm for doing the deed to. I usually bust to this song and find it devastating she hates the song. the song itself TL;DR She hates my love making tunes and didn’t tell me for over two years making sex now awkward.

Sadly, this disclosure led to the end of the relationship after the girlfriend’s family found the post and were displeased. Awkward all around. But Tyler’s loss is HudMo’s gain. “Cbat” shot up to #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart Sunday after Tyler’s post inspired a rash of TikTok videos attempting to understand how one might copulate to the song’s rhythm. In an Instagram post commemorating the chart milestone, HudMo declared this “The dumbest timeline of allllll.” He has smartly created a fresh official stream of the track on YouTube to capitalize on the attention.

For what it’s worth, the actual new Hudson Mohawke album Cry Sugar is worth checking out.