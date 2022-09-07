If indie-pop duo Chemical Club — Eric Graham and Michael Watson — sound familiar, that’s because you might know them for their work in fanclubwallet. As Chemical Club, Graham and Watson have released two EPs since forming in 2019: 2020’s mutual psychosis and 2021’s Arm’s Length. Now, they’re announcing another EP: Pale Blue Sky, out September 23 via Arts & Crafts. Today they’re sharing the first single, “Hurt Happens,” and an accompanying video.

Opening up about the meaning behind “Hurt Happens,” Chemical Club expand: “Deep in conversation within the honeymoon phase, telling each other your deepest secrets while underneath a blanket of stars. You become so close and care deeply for one another in such a short amount of time, then you quickly come to terms with the fact that you may never see each other again. Being willing to put your heart on the line even though it might result in pain and hurt. Understanding that vulnerability in relationships is necessary for a chance at love.”

Listen and watch below.

Pale Blue Sky is out 9/23 via Arts & Crafts.