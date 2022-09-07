NNAMDÏ – “Dedication”

NNAMDÏ is releasing a new album, Please Have A Seat, in exactly a month. The Chicago musician has shared two tracks from it so far, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous” and “Anti,” and today he’s back with one last single, “Dedication.”

“I wrote this deep into the 2020 pandemic as self-motivation to get me out of the crippling funk, just to get me to wanna do anything,” he explained in a statement. “I would play it to go on a run/exercise before I worked on music and before I responded to people’s phone calls. It was really just me hyping myself up to do something to get through the slump and make it through the weeks.”

Watch a video for it below.

Please Have A Seat is out 10/7 via Secretly Canadian/Sooper. Pre-order it here.