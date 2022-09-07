Lewis Capaldi Reveals Tourette Syndrome Diagnosis

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, whose ballad “Someone You Loved” took America by storm back in 2019, will release his first single in three years, “Forget Me,” this Friday. As The Guardian points out, in the lead-up to the new song, Capaldi has revealed in an Instagram video that he was recently diagnosed with Tourette syndrome. In a separate video — and photo spread, and on billboards around the world — he’s also revealing some deeply ugly tighty whities.

Regarding Tourette syndrome, Capaldi said on Instagram Live that the diagnosis “makes so much sense” and that looking back he can see his facial and vocal tics in old interviews. He said he revealed the diagnosis because he “didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something” and that he’s treating it with botox injections in his shoulder while “learning new ways to cope all the time.” He explains, “My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with.”

As for the underwear, it’s part of the promo campaign for “Forget Me.” The song’s lyrics include the line “I’m not ready to find out you know how to forget me,” and you’re not going to forget the sight of Capaldi in these XXL briefs any time soon. “Traumatising the general public in the name of self promotion,” he writes in a caption along with shots of the billboards. “Sex sells.”

The video in particular is pretty funny. Check it out below.