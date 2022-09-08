Watch Wet Leg Cover Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit”
The Isle Of Wight crew Wet Leg have covered a decent amount of songs already in their young career, including ones by Madonna, the Chats, and Ronan Keating. Today, they’re adding another cover to those ranks. They recently stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and performed Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” a track that has had a surprisingly successful run up the Billboard Hot 100 — it’s currently at #2, stalled out behind Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Watch Wet Leg’s cover below.