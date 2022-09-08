For everyone who cares about professional wrestling, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was appointment viewing. At Sunday night’s All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk won the AEW World Championship in a bloody bout with Jon Moxley. At a press conference immediately afterward, Punk blasted other members of the company’s roster. He then reportedly got into a backstage brawl — a real one, not a storyline one — with the Young Buck and Kenny Omega, three other AEW stars. Up until last night, nobody was sure how the company would handle all of that, but AEW still figured out how to put on a great show, and that show involved Westside Gunn.

At the beginning of last night’s episode, AEW founder and co-owner Tony Khan announced that the AEW Championship and its Trios Championship, which had just been won by the Bucks and Omega, had both been vacated. Punk, the Bucks, and Omega were not mentioned at all, and Khan announced a tournament to crown a new Champion. The whole show seemed to work as a signal that AEW could still thrive without some of its biggest stars. The main event didn’t involve any of the company’s biggest names. Instead, it was a title match between two ascendant young prospects, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia.

Last night’s show aired live from Buffalo, Daniel Garcia’s hometown. Garcia (spoiler here) won the Ring Of Honor Pure Championship from Yuta in a great match. (Ring Of Honor is an older indie company that Tony Khan bought last year; the Pure title has a special set of rules.) Before the match, another Buffalo stalwart, the Griselda Records co-founder Westside Gunn, brought Garcia out to the ring.

Westside Gunn is a huge wrestling fan who’s got a whole lot of songs named after wrestlers and who’s often visible in the ringside rows at wrestling shows. Up until now, I’m pretty sure the announcers on those shows have never pointed him out. Last night, though, WSG rapped his part from the 2019 Griselda track “Dr Birds” while Garcia made his way to the ring. Watch it happen below.

.@WESTSIDEGUNN is here at #AEWDynamite to kick off this #ROH Pure Championship Match, and Buffalo's own @GarciaWrestling makes his way to the ring! Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/G00qIkqDau — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

AEW seems to really be pushing for that East Coast boom-bap demographic. The young wrestler Hook, the son of AEW legend Tazz, has been using Action Bronson’s song “The Chairman’s Intent” as his entrance music ever since he debuted last year. At All Out on Sunday night, Bronson actually got in the ring with Hook. After winning his match, Hook was attacked by Angelo Parker and Daddy Magic Matt Menard, the two members of the bad-guy tag-team 2.0. Bronson made the save, throwing Parker across the ring.

In a couple of weeks, AEW will have its big Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, Bronson’s home borough. Bronson will apparently actually wrestle on that show. On last night’s Dynamite, Bronson and Hook challenged 2.0 to a tag-team match. Here’s Action Bronson’s first wrestling promo:

You’d think Action Bronson would be better at wrestling promos! If he’s going to do more of this, maybe he should get Big Body Bes to be his manager.