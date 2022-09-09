Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

Everyone has a take on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, even (especially) the band that gave us the sneering “God Save The Queen” during Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee in 1977. Three members of the Sex Pistols have now weighed in on Twitter.

John Lydon, who once sang, “God save the queen/ She’s not a human being,” posted the cordial message, “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Send her victorious,” along with a not-defaced version of the same portrait of the queen that was used in the “God Save The Queen” cover art. Steve Jones tweeted a poster of the same image with lyrics from the song and a safety pin through Elizabeth’s lips, posing the question, “How do you feel?” Glen Matlock’s comment: “God save the king – hope he’s not a silly old thing…”

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Send her victorious. From all at https://t.co/vK2Du0ZzDS pic.twitter.com/kq4M6WfeML — John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) September 9, 2022

God save the king – hope he’s not a silly old thing… — Glen Matlock (@GlenMatlock) September 8, 2022

Not exactly the work of an antichrist and/or anarchist, is it?