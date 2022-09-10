Otoboke Beaver – “Chu Chu Song”

New Music September 10, 2022 3:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Otoboke Beaver – “Chu Chu Song”

New Music September 10, 2022 3:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Kyoto punks Otoboke Beaver released their debut album Itekoma Hits in 2019, and last May, they followed that up with Super Champon. Today, they’re sharing the first song they ever wrote — it’s called “Chu Chu Song,” and it’s definitely an oldie but a goodie. Otoboke Beaver originally broke it out in 2009 at live shows. More recently, it was only available to fans who helped fund their 2017 SXSW trip. As they note on their website, the band successfully raised £5800 using Campfire in Japan and Kickstarter outside Japan. Listen to “Chu Chu Song” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Roxy Music Kick Off Their Reunion Tour In Toronto

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”

2 days ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

2 days ago 0

Miranda Lambert – “I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)” (Billie Joe Shaver Cover)

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Built To Spill When The Wind Forgets Your Name

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest