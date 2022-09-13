Jann Wenner Leaks News Of New Bruce Springsteen Album Coming This Fall

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner has always presented himself as a friend and ally of A-list rock stars, so it’s a little bit funny that he’s just blown the record-release rollout of one of the biggest A-list rock stars. Right now, Wenner is promoting his new memoir, which is called (wait for it) Like A Rolling Stone, and which is out today.

A few years ago, Wenner participated in Joe Hagan’s biography Sticky Fingers, but he didn’t like the result, so Like A Rolling Stone is his attempt to tell his own version of his life story. In a recent Billboard interview about the book, Wenner let it slip that there’s a new Bruce Springsteen record coming out this fall — something that has not been announced.

Bruce Springsteen is touring with his E Street Band next year, and there’s already been a bit of controversy over the freaky-expensive tickets. Within Springsteen-fan circles, there have been rumors that he’s recorded a new album of soul covers, but those rumors have remained unconfirmed. In his conversation with Billboard, Wenner mentioned this new Springsteen album unprompted while answering a question about how he feels about present-day pop music. Here’s Wenner’s full answer:

There’s a lot of good stuff, and there’s a lot of trash and trivial stuff. Honestly, I don’t think it’s as good as [rock ’n’ roll]. I don’t think the singing is good, and I don’t think the arranging is good. Historically, it’s another turn in the cycle. Whether rock ‘n’ roll is going to come back — possibly not, because the sound is so different, and the circumstances are different. But I’m kind of stuck with the music I liked when I was young. Give me the Stones. There’s a new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.

So: There’s a new Springsteen album, it’s done, and Wenner has a copy. (It’s not news that Jann Wenner thinks that the album is “stunning.” Jann Wenner’s not going to describe a new Bruce Springsteen record in non-effusive terms.) If Wenner’s whole aim with this new memoir is to correct the Sticky Fingers image that he’s a namedropping hanger-on, then he probably shouldn’t do any more interviews like this, which is almost nothing but namedropping. (Wenner is no longer in charge of Rolling Stone or the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and he was accused of sexual assault five years ago.) You can read the Billboard interview here.

Meanwhile, Jann Wenner and Bruce Springsteen are scheduled to have a conversation onstage tonight at Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York. Wonder if that’ll be awkward!