Mykki Blanco – “Pink Diamond Bezel”

Next month, Mykki Blanco is releasing a new album, Stay Close To The Music, another product of the recording sessions that also resulted in last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep. We’ve heard “French Lessons,” “Family Ties,” “Your Love Was A Gift,” “You Will Find It,” and “Steps” — all of which will appear on the album — and today Mykki is sharing another song, “Pink Diamond Bezel.”

“I am always hoping to create a new alchemy for my sound and for my entire entire career I have been experimenting with how far I can push rap – from the production to the musical choices to the inspirations,” Mykki said in a statement, continuing:

Much of my new album and last year’s “Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep” is a departure from anything I had done in the past and I hadn’t really made a hip-hop track in years when I wrote ‘Pink Diamond Bezel.’ The song feels as if it’s the love child of Pharrell Williams and The Neptunes as much as Jack White.



When I think about the vibe of ‘Pink Diamond Bezel’ I imagine a stretch limousine riding through snow capped mountains, drinking Kahula and cream with a group of friends in cashmere sweaters, very après-ski- then out of nowhere a shaman appears in the middle of the road, the car halts – a spell is cast, the road catches fire, and we’re forced to kneel in supplication to the forces of nature!



I had fun creating this song, it’s a flirtation, it’s sexy and thumping and the second half is pure psychedelic rock chaos.

Listen below.

Stay Close To The Music is out 10/14 via Transgressive.