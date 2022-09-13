Disco Doom – “Patrik”

Disco Doom – “Patrik”

Raffaella Chiara

New Music September 13, 2022 12:01 PM By James Rettig
0

At the end of this week, the Swiss experimental rock greats Disco Doom are releasing their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal. They’ve shared two songs, “Rogue Wave” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, the flurrying and flayed “Patrik.” “”The song was written and arranged directly in the studio,” Disco Doom noted in a statement. “Its immediate recording was important to us to not lose that nervous feeling which we were fascinated by. We wanted to keep the freshness of the new idea in the recording.” Listen below.

Mt. Surreal is out 9/16 via Exploding In Sound.

