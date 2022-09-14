Claire Rousay Releases Surprise Album wouldn’t have to hurt

The ambient musician Claire Rousay has released a bunch of new projects this year, both on her own (everything perfect is already here, sometimes i feel like i have no friends) and with some buds (More Eaze, Blood Boiz and More Eaze). Today, she’s got another new one out in the world, a surprise album called wouldn’t have to hurt, which features three extended tracks that all have a focus on mental health. Appropriately, proceeds from the album will benefit The Trevor Project. The whole album is available here, and you can check out the title track below, which samples a YouTube video by Madison Van Dine.

<a href="https://clairerousay.bandcamp.com/album/wouldnt-have-to-hurt-2">wouldn't have to hurt by claire rousay</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “beth”

02 “soft as i can”

03 “wouldn’t have to hurt”

wouldn’t have to hurt is out now via Mended Dreams.